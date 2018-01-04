Actress Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? – Photo

Recent Posts
Actress, Funke Akindele’ s husband, JJC Skillz helped her arrange her dress as they got ready to take photos on the AMVCA 2017 red carpet.
Obviously, the gentleman took a cue from perfectionist , Kanye West, who is known to make sure his wife is beyond perfect every time they hit the red carpet together.Here’s are photos of Kanye adjusting Kim’s dress on the red carpet of GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London.
