Wizkid Pictured Chilling With Popular Nigerian Actress (Is This Another Babymama For 2018? )

After having a third baby mama with his manager, Jada P which led to the birth of his song Zion, there seems to be nothing stopping Wizkid this year again as he was spotted hanging out with popular Nigerian Actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson.

Ironically, this might culminate in a matter of betrayal as Shola Fapson is a close friend of Wizkid’s first babymama, Shola Ogudu.

How Dorcas and Wizkid became close friends is a mystery, however the two were spotted having fun on a yacht alongside Legendury Beatz (Mutay) and Shaydee.

Dorcas is a popular actress who has acted in the TV series, Shuga and also hosted Mayor of Lagos Concert and The Nonso Amadi Concert.

