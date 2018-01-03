Wife Lady Leaves Her Husband Because Their Kids Prefer His Cooking To Hers

Recent Posts
‘So, I heard a lady left her man because he learnt how to cook, and apparently ever-since he started cooking at home the kid prefers his cooking to hers… Ladies, do you feel intimidated when your man is a much better cook than you are?’
Got this from Juliet Ibrahim’s page. My amiable ladies, is this even an issue? Isn’t that just more enjoyment? You want to take over the kitchen? The pleasure is mine! Lol. So ladies will you feel intimidated?
