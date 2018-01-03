244OgeKweFoli153

Paris Hilton is engaged to boyfriend Chris Zylka after nearly two years of dating.

The 36-year-old heiress confirmed the news on Tuesday on social media after the actor got down on one knee during a romantic trip to Aspen, Colorado over the weekend.

‘I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!’ she gushed.In pictures Paris posted to her Instagram Chris – an actor who has starred in The Leftovers and The Amazing Spider-Man – can be seen bending down on one knee on a picturesque ski slope.

The leggy blonde wears a star spangled ski suit and metallic beanie for the moment as Chris, 32, presents her with the $2million pear-shaped diamond.

Beaming a big smile the 5ft 8in star can’t hide her joy as she gazes down at her husband-to-be.

The pricey piece of jewelry features a 20-carat center stone set on a platinum split shank halo band which boasts another two carats of smaller diamonds, according to People.

