Mide Funmi-Martins Unveils Baby Bump At Mercy Aigbe’s 40th Birthday Party

Happily married mum of two and actress, Mide Funmi-Martins unveiled her baby bump last night at her colleague, Mercy Aigbe’sbirthday party.

Mide with colleagues at the party

Mide who recently returned from a vacation in the US graced the event with her husband and movie director, Afeez Owo.

Also check out some of her recent photos below:

Mide Funmi Martins is the daughter of late popular Yoruba actress Funmi Martins, who passed away in 2002.

In a 2015 interview with Kemi Filani Blog, the actress revealed that she lightened up a little to look more beautiful and attractive, and to fit into different roles.

The actress made her acting debut in 2002. According to her, she went into acting to keep her late mother’s memory alive.

One of her best friend and favorite colleague in the movie industry is Mercy Aigbe!

