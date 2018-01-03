Lady Narrates How She Lost N15,000 At An ATM Queue In Lagos – MUST READ

244OgeKweFoli153

A hearbroken Nigerian Lady, who is possibly visiting Lagos for the first time, has narrated her experience in the hands of “some Lagos boys”.

“I met this guy at the ATM queue today in Lagos, he was looking for someone to transfer money into his account so that he will give cash to the person, I transferred money for him and he said I should follow him to his car So that he will give me the cash.Reaching the car i saw his friend inside then he entered the car and he friend zoomed off and he brought his head out of the window and said Welcome to Lagos!”

“Why do Bad things happen to Good people?”

(Visited 9 times, 2 visits today)