Recent Posts
- Paris Hilton Is Engaged To Boyfriend Chris Zylka
- N3ked Man Attacks Shoppers On The Street Including A Woman Walking With A Pram In London
- Desperate Plight Of UK Prostitutes Revealed As $*x Worker Gives Birth & Is Back On The Streets 30 Mins Later
- First Blue Moon Total Eclipse For 150 Years Will Take Place Later This Month
- Man Kills Father Of Five On New Year Day Over Quarrel With Wife
- 2019: Female Professor Declares Presidential Ambition
Drama As Generator Owners Queue With Their Generators At Filling Station In Ikorodu, Lagos
We don’t you all are queuing up for fuel in your area, but Ikorodu , Lagos residents are not smiling and they stormed a Forte Filling Station and queued with their generators.
Facebook user, Yousouph Bin Ahmed who shared photos on the platform wrote;
“How fair is fuel scarcity in your area? This is how it is right now at ikorodu garage. Why won’t we talk, nothing has really changed. I pity those sufferers who are at the same smiling.”
(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)