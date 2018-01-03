Drama As Generator Owners Queue With Their Generators At Filling Station In Ikorodu, Lagos

244OgeKweFoli153

We don’t you all are queuing up for fuel in your area, but Ikorodu , Lagos residents are not smiling and they stormed a Forte Filling Station and queued with their generators.

Facebook user, Yousouph Bin Ahmed who shared photos on the platform wrote;

“How fair is fuel scarcity in your area? This is how it is right now at ikorodu garage. Why won’t we talk, nothing has really changed. I pity those sufferers who are at the same smiling.”

