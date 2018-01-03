Desperate Plight Of UK Prostitutes Revealed As $*x Worker Gives Birth & Is Back On The Streets 30 Mins Later

244OgeKweFoli153

The desperate plight of some of UK’s prostitutes has been revealed after a police officer offered her insight into the lives of women she sees offering $ex in return for cash.

PCSO Jacqui Fairbanks even recalls one shocking case where a sex worker was back on the streets just 30 minutes after giving birth, because she was so desperate for money.Jacqui has been helping the women in Hessle Road, Hull for a decade. She has spoken of tragic backgrounds for many of the women and the vicious circle they are in.

She told the Hull Daily Mail: “Some of these women have come from backgrounds of child abuse, both physical and sexual.

“Violence in their lives has been commonplace and many are homeless who just sofa surf.

“Quite a number suffer from mental health problems and there are issues of trafficking and coercion by pimps and boyfriends.

“But the biggest issue is drugs and many of these women are on the streets to pay for theirs and their partner’s next fix.

“One woman had a baby and, within half an hour, was back out on the streets. That’s how desperate some of these women are.”

PCSO Fairbanks admits it is difficult to get these women off the streets.

She said: “Our problem is that these women will not come and deal with us. Their self-esteem is so low that they enjoy the attention they receive and that is really sad.

“They are in a cycle they simply cannot get out of.

“We work very closely with other agencies, such as social services, the Together Women Project. Lighthouse, the Vineyard and Humbercare.”

PCSO Fairbanks believes police are making progress but prostitution remains in Hull.

Plain-clothes officers have been employed to catch kerb crawlers approaching prostitutes.

The long-term plan is to put kerb crawlers on courses rather than sending them to court.

