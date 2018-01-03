Bola Tinubu Set To Renegotiate With Buhari Ahead Of 2019 Presidential Election

244OgeKweFoli153

The National Leader of the APC, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu was believed to have told some of those close to the president that whilst he and his loyalists in the South-west were ready to back Buhari’s re-election bid, the condition for their support would be different this time around.

A source disclosed to Thisday that the APC chieftain had told those who approached him on Buhari’s re-election bid that “let it be known that we supported him in 2015 based on trust. This time, around, we have to negotiate proper agreement”.Although it is almost a fait accompli that the president would run in next year’s election, sources in the APC are nonetheless very concerned that the contest will be much tougher due to the disappointment, mistrust and discontent with the administration by a large section of Nigerians.

Accordingly, the Buharists have been reaching out to seek the understanding and cooperation of all that matter, as they forge ahead with Buhari’s re-election.

