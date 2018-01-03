Actress Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm, Offers 200k Reward Over Her Stolen Dog

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has raised alarm over her stolen dog, Cavalli, and have offered 200k reward to anyone who finds it.

Posted in: Entertainment