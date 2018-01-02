Yahoo Plus, Ritual $*x: “Some Nigerian Ladies Are WaIking Dead”

244OgeKweFoli153

I am here to tell you what an old friend told me early hours of the day (yesterday) that has been disturbing me.

I came across an old friend of mine, mehn you needed to see his car, modern benz flashy rims and see his dressing… we got to talk and I asked him the way forward, he said he did gee (Yahoo) and I was like how did you get this far?He replied, “I plus up nau” asin (yahoo plus+) and I went forward to ask what he did, he didn’t even hide it…

“My guy as I start this gee tin e no pay me imagine clients go dey give me $200 why nau? Na em i go one baba like that, the man assure me say I go hit jack pot na just to do some rituals. At first I shake but after I go meet the man him give me hanky say if I sleep with any girl of my choice make I make sure say she sleep after s*x then use the hanky clean the private part then bring am for am.

My guy after i do am i go give the man like after 2 months everything begin click for me o… sometimes e dey hard bcz you go do some girls the baba go say (other men) don use dem (already)”.

I was shocked I couldn’t believe my ears, he went on to say many Nigerian university female students are walking dead and empty vessels… imagine the amount of girls that have been ‘used’ for Yahoo Plus just bcz of material tinz.

