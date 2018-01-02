WorldBank’s $500m health sector cash ends 2019

244OgeKweFoli153

The World Bank Group’s Board of Executive Directors approved $500 million International Development Association (IDA) credit to significantly improve maternal, child, and nutrition health services for women and children. The implementation of the scheme which began in 2015 will end by December 2019.

By improving access to higher quality health services, the new development financing will help Nigeria to achieve its “Saving One Million Lives (SOML) Initiative,” which was launched by the Federal Ministry of Health in October 2012 to save the lives of the more than 900,000 women and children who die every year in Nigeria from largely preventable causes.

“Saving One Million Lives is a bold response from the Nigerian government to improve the health of the country’s mothers and children so they can survive illness and thrive. This, in turn, will also contribute to the social and economic development of Africa’s largest economy,” said Benjamin Loevinsohn, a Lead Health Specialist and Task Team Leader for the new project.Nigeria accounts for 14 per cent of all annual maternal deaths worldwide, second only to India at 17 per cent. Similarly, Nigeria accounts for 13 per cent of all global deaths of children under the age of five years, again second only to India at 21 per cent.

Federal and State governments will also receive incentive payments for better tackling governance and management issues in the health sector and for improving the quality of basic health services.

“This welcome new Programme for Results operation for health will also strengthen Nigeria’s health system and development footing while also providing an important mechanism for bringing both Government and development partners together around a commitment to achieve specific, tangible results,” Marie Francoise Marie-Nelly, Nigeria Country Director said.

The programme will be implemented under the Federal Ministry of Health, in close cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Finance which will provide financial oversight role.

The World Bank’s IDA, established in 1960, helps the world’s poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programmes that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives.

The IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 77 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change for 2.8 billion people, the majority of whom live on less than $2 a day. Since 1960, IDA has supported development work in 112 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about $18 billion over the last three years, with about 50 percent going to Africa.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)