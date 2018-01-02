TEF Opens App for $100m Entrepreneurship Programme

244OgeKweFoli153

The Tony Elumelu Foundation has started accepting applications for the fourth cycle of the $100 million entrepreneurship development programme.

A statement by the TEF said the deadline for the application is March 1, 2018, while the programme is scheduled to run from May 1, 2018 to December 2018. It said applicants should focus on business ideas that can transform Africa.The Programme provides critical tools for business success, including a 12 weeks intensive online training which guides participants on creating and managing a business. Other features of the programme participation of a world-class mentor to guide participants during the early transformation stages of the business as well as earning a $ 5,000 seed capital to prove the business concept in addition to access to further funding . The programme will include access to the largest network of African start – ups and the foundation’s own global contacts.The Programme, in the fourth cycle, is foundation’s 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs by 2024.

Founder, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tony O. Elumelu, said: “When we launched the TEF Programme and committed $100 million to empowering Africa’s entrepreneurs, I knew we would create impact, but I never imagined it would be impact of this magnitude. We have unleashed a movement of African entrepreneurs — a force so strong, so inspiring, that I am confident they will collectively transform Africa. We need Africa’s best and brightest entrepreneurs to come learn, grow their businesses and build our continent. “ 1,000 entrepreneurs will be selected based on the viability of their idea, including: market opportunity; financial understanding; scalability; and leadership and entrepreneurial skills demonstrated in the application. Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Parminder Vir said : “ We encourage women, French and Portuguese speakers to apply. Our 3,000 alumni are already growing their businesses and improving lives. If you have a transformational business or an idea, we have an opportunity for you.” To qualify for the programme, the business must be based in Africa. The business must be for profitThe business must be zero to three years old and the applicants must be at least 18 and a legal resident or citizen of an African country.”

