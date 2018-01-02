Nigerian Carriers’ Plan to Fly into US may Ignite Competition

244OgeKweFoli153

Plans by two carriers, Air Peace and MedView Airlines, to begin flights into the United States next summer could intensify competition on the route hitherto dominated by American carrier – Delta Airlines.

The carriers are convinced that they could leverage the huge population of Nigerians residing and doing business in major American cities including Houston, in Texas, Washington, New York, New Jersey and Baltimore to drive traffic for the proposed flights.The Nation exclusively gathered that though, the airlines have secured bilateral approvals from the Nigerian Government and the US, the airlines are putting finishing touches to other regulatory approvals needed for the flight to commence.

Investigations revealed that the carriers were encouraged to begin US flights as part of the fulfillment of reciprocity clause in the Open Skies Agreement Nigeria signed with the US over a decade ago.

Though Bellview Airlines, Air Nigeria and Arik Air were granted approval to fly into the US since 2009, only Arik Air accomplished the feat before it discontinued operations in 2016.

