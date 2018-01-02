MediaTakeOut Alleged That Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, And It’s For Nas! Exclusive Details

244OgeKweFoli153

Nicki Minaj is PREGNANT?

MediaTakeOut.com claims that Nicki Minaj and Nas are expecting a baby together and there’s alerady drama in the mix.

This ain’t rumor people – it’s 100% FACTS.

Read the report below.

Nicki found out she was pregnant during thanksgiving and supposedly she supposed to announce her bundle of joy around the Grammys.

She was also caught sneak dissing Nas on twitter talking about “ Have you ever noticed how confused people act when you start treating them EXACTLY how they’ve been treating you? “

It’s a known fact Nas is very moody and very stuck in his ways. She also tweeted “ Too often we confuse being loved with being used.”

In Nas crazy mind he may believe she doesn’t love him but she’s using him off the strength of how you out of nowhere become nasty crazy after Shether drop? You’ve been knowing Nas for how long? & after Remy bodies you , you get on some player shit and start dating the rapper? IDK it’s a lot of fluke shit going on and I will get to the bottom of it. Lol

She’s also been very MIA on the social medias. (Pregnancy I’m guessing)

And it gets juicier. We’re told that Nas has told KELIS about his new baby on the way – and Kelis is JEALOUS about not being Nas ONLY babys mother – so she’s messing withe their custody arrangement.

All around F*CKERY o start off 2018 . . .

