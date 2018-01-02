Kim And Kanye’s Son Saint West Rushed To The Hospital With Pneumonia’

244OgeKweFoli153

Reality star, Kim Kardashian, 37, her husband Kanye West, 40, reportedly rushed their son Saint West to a hospital, after he contracted a ‘bad case of pneumonia’.

According to TMZ, the celebrity pair took their two-year-old son to a Los Angeles-area hospital last week, where he received treatment for the condition.

TMZ reports that the worried parents took turns in staying by his bedside, sharing overnight duties until he was discharged from the hospital.

A source also told TMZ that little Saint was discharged on Saturday, and is ‘doing well’ following the reported illness.

Pneumonia is a lung infection, which is life-threatening for children and elderly people.

