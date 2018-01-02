Janet Jackson Reunites With Ex, Jermaine Dupri After Calling Time On Their Seven-Year Relationship In 2009

244OgeKweFoli153

Janet Jackson has reunited with her former flame, Jermaine Durpi, eight years after calling time on their long-term romance.

The Grammy award-winning singer, Janet Jackson, 51, and her ex-lover,

Jermaine Dupri have taken one step further to reconciling, following her split from Qatari billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana.

The old flames were spotted together over the weekend at a private bash, where the singer celebrated the end of the US leg of her

“State of the World” tour at STK Atlanta, according to Page Six.

The singer, 51, is said to be ‘100 per cent back together and in love’ with her hip hop star ex, 45, who she dated for seven years from 2002 to 2009.

The Together Again hitmaker’s latest love life development comes after she split from her husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, 42, in April after five years of marriage.

Here is what a source told the site.

“They arrived together right after the show. He was dressed in a long hooded cloak. It seemed like he was trying to fly under the radar,” a spy told us.

We’re told the divorcing singer and Dupri spent the evening together seated in the VIP area. Another witness said Jackson was in high spirits and was

“thrilled the restaurant made vegan options for her. She was super friendly, saying hi to everyone.”

Janet and Jermaine who both dated for seven years before they separated in 2009, might be considering to revive their relationship.

