Ecobank Nigeria unveils Xpress Account

Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled Ecobank Xpress Account, a digital product that will take banking to the grassroots. The Ecobank Xpress Account is a Digital Account that is mobile based. It is simple and does not require any form of documentation for opening, making it easy and convenient for all. Italso affords customers the same services available to regular account holders. The Ecobank Xpress Account can be opened on the Ecobank Mobile App by smartphone users and or via USSD for feature phone users.

At the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, the Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr Charles Kie said this is part of the bank’s “Roadmap to Leadership Initiative”, where the bank is focused on becoming a force in the banking industry by leveraging its robust Digital Channels to drive financial inclusion for the un-banked in the different parts of Nigeria – urban, semi-urban and rural areas. Mr. Kie emphasised that this new product will also enable the bank meet its Group Target of 100 Million Customer by 2020, of which 40 Million will come from Nigeria.Also speaking at the launch Carol Oyedeji, Executive Director Consumer Banking of Ecobank Nigeria reeled out the benefits this account type offers.

They include simple account opening process without any paper documentation or stringent form of identification; ability to immediately do transactions from the account and withdraw cash through the Xpress Cash via Ecobank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) or Ecobank Agent locations.

