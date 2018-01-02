50 Cent Takes A shot At Diddy For “Acting Gay” On Live Interview – Video

244OgeKweFoli153

Rapper 50 Cent is at it again!

It’s no new to us that 50 Cent is the master of clap-backs.

This time he came for his fellow rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who got drunk and started “acting gay” during the filming of popular podcast DRINK CHAMPS.

Sharing a photo of himself laying in a hospital bed as he recovers from ‘Pettiness’, he wrote:

‘I can no longer help you guys, soon you will all be gay and happy. You are all now left under leadership of PUFFY DADDY. report to the nearest rainbow. #denofthieves jan19.’

In case you missed Diddy’s disturbing behaviour during the filming of the Podcast DRINK CHAMPS. Watch here

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Visited 4 times, 2 visits today)