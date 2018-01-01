Shan George Loses Younger Sister In Car Crash Hours After Spending Quality Time With Her

244OgeKweFoli153

Nollywood actress, Shan George has lost her younger sister just a day to New Year and hours after spending quality time with her. They both attended the Calabar festival and she left after two days for her base in Port Harcourt, but didn’t make it home. She died in a car crash and on the spot too. The actress took to IG to mourn her saying, it is too much pain for her to bear.

We made this Video 5 days ago when we both arrived calabar for d festivities. She arrived an hour ahead of me. After the carnival celebrations she decided to leave back to portharcourt her base, yesterday. But she never got home.

My baby sister Queen had an accident and died on the spot. As she lies dead in the mortuary where her corpse was deposited since yesterday evening my heart is shattered into a billion pieces. Why you go and do me like this girl? U have been my pillar since mama got bedridden. I’m looking at all our carnival Pixs and videos of just 2 days ago. This is Damn hard. Rest In Peace Little One. Till we meet again. U live on in my heart.

