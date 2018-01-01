Seven Charged With Theft At Davido’s ’30BillionConcert’

244OgeKweFoli153

Seven men, who, last Wednesday, allegedly attacked and robbed a guest at hip-hop star Davido’s show at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, tagged ’30billion Concert’, have been charged with stealing.

The suspects are Augustine Ode, 22; Yusuf Lawal, 26; Saheed Olasupo, 27; Babatunde Balogun, 28, Owoyele Moses, 27; Adewola Akinyeli, 28 and George Daniel, 27.They were arraigned on a two-count charge of stealing by the Barbeach Police Division, Victoria Island, before Mr B. I. Bakare of an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Prosecuting police Sergeant Friday Mameh, told the court in charge No Q/72/2017, that the defendants are part of a 10-man gang, three of whom are at large.

Mameh said the incident occurred last Wednesday at about 3am on the hotel’s premises shortly after the gang arrived.

According to him, they were spotted by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bar Beach Division, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Olusegun Ajamolaya, who directed his men to monitor them.

While the concert was ongoing, they allegedly attacked and beat up a guest, Oladapo Adeola, before dispossing him of N75,000 and a Techno Spark Plus K9 phone valued at N42,000.

On sighting the police, three members of the gang escaped with the stolen items while the defendants were apprehended.

Mameh told the court that the alleged offences were punishable under sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Six defendants pleaded not guilty.

There was a stir in the courtroom when the seventh defendant, Babatunde Balogun, pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Bakare directed that the charge be re-read to him, which the court registrar did after enquiring a second time if he understood the content.

“I understand the charge,” Balogun insisted, “I am guilty.”

Magistrate Bakare granted each of the six defendants N50,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

The court remanded Bakare in prison custody for facts and sentencing.

The case was adjourned till January 30, 2018.

