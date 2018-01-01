P. Diddy And Joe Budden Dance To Afrobeat Legend, Fela’s Music -VIDEO

244OgeKweFoli153

American Rapper and business tycoon, Diddy and fellow rapper and former Everyday Struggle host, Joe Budden danced to the pioneer of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti’s song Fear Not For Man after closing a REVOLT deal of $5 million.

Check out the video below

