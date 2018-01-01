OMG!! Four Shot Dead In New Jersey Hours Into 2018

January 01, 2018

Four people have been shot dead in New Jersey just hours into the new year with reports that a 16-year-old is now in custody.

The shooting, in Long Branch, is thought to be a domestic incident which occurred this morning just after 2am local time.Just minutes after wishing their followers a Happy New Year, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, announced that an homicide investigation into the incident was now ongoing.

They said in a statement on Twitter: “MCPO running an ongoing homicide investigation with 4 dead in Long Branch. No threat to the public as it is believed to be an isolated domestic incident. More to follow stay tuned.”

