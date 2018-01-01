N193m Rolls-Royce Phantom Abandoned In Lagos; Rots Away -Photo

January 01, 2018   244OgeKweFoli153   No comments

Nigerian voices out on instagram after He saw a $545,000 Rolls Royce Phantom Abadoned to rot in Lagos Nigeria calls it
vanity; #nothinglastforever, see the caption of the photo

 

(Visited 11 times, 7 visits today)
Posted in: Property

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *