My Friends Tell Me If I Don’t Have A Boyfriend, I Will Never Find A Husband… Is It True?

Dear Temilolu,

I thank you for your courage to tell girls the truth about life especially as regards sex and the evil a lot of men do to women with sex. I am very impressed with your work in the newspaper. So many people are full of demons which steal their sex partners “spiritual glory” and practically paralyze such destinies. I am a man but I enjoy reading your articles. Please keep it up. ~ Anonymous

Mummy,

Is it true that I won’t ever find a husband? I don’t have a boyfriend because I don’t want to lose my virginity but my friends tell me I’m mature enough to have a boyfriend and if I don’t have one now, I’ll never find a husband. Is it true? Am I old enough to have a boyfriend? Please advise me ma.Lola, 18

My darling, precious, glorious, dignified, world-famous and heavenly celebrated Nigerian sisters,

A lot of women are in serious trouble today, confused about life, financially-handicapped, perpetually struggling and sleeping with every tom, dick and harry just to make ends meet. If an average Nigerian girl is into prostitution today just because she believes she can use her body to get good things of life, you can imagine what a lot of older women would do without batting an eyelid! So many of these women did not set their priorities right early enough in life.

So many of them allowed their background and circumstances to weigh them down while so many were just not focused on pursuing a qualitative life- one that would avail earn them a good income, one which would not place them at the mercy of any man. Some ended up marrying the enemy of their destinies- most times not their fault but lack of spiritual intelligence while some were negatively influenced by their friends right from their teens and had no serious parental guidance. I’m going somewhere.

18 is the official adult age when you feel you own your life and have the right to steer it wherever you wish, of course! However, if you are not careful, you will have a most fatal accident- an accident that could make you wish you were never born. This is not a time anyone should gamble with her destiny because the devil is raging wildly and having a ball destroying too many youth through lack of focus, spiritual dullness and sex.

While anyone could say an 18-year-old is old enough to have a boyfriend, what’s the state of your life at the moment? Have you gained admission into the university? What’s your current G.P.A.? What type of foundation are you laying for your future? Are you strong enough to deal with matters of the heart? Can you resist your lover’s sexual advances especially when you are head over heels in love and don’t think you can find any better?

Do you think he won’t ask you for sex especially if he’s not a genuine born again Christian? You need to consider the above questions before allowing a total stranger to walk into your destiny and scuttle it if care is not taken. What’s the rush anyway? Your friends will always make you feel you are missing out because you are golden and rare.

They probably have been deflowered since high school. What concerns them with the choices you make anyway? Especially when you’re doing all you can to preserve your destiny, your future, your life??? If I were you, I’d stay away from such friends!

Like I always tell you girls, the first 19 years of your life should be concentrated on laying a solid foundation academically, spiritually and emotionally for your journey in life. Concentrate more on God, He will guide your steps and grant you all your life needs per season. MAY GOD SEPARATE YOU FROM ENERGY VAMPS, VISION BLURRERS, DESTINY DISTRACTORS AND SATANIC BOYFRIENDS IN JESUS NAME. Happy New Year in advance and God bless you my sweeties!

