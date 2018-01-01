Recent Posts
Muslims Attacked My Church During Crossover Night And R@ped Girls”- Pastor
A pastor has claimed on social media that some Muslim men attacked his church as well as others during the cross-over service this morning.
Details are quite sketchy right now.. But the pastor identified as Ibitoye Reuben Idowu listed about 4 churches that were victims of the attack.He listed them as; “St Joseph Catholic Cathedral, Methodist Cathedral, CAC, and UMCA Hausa Churches.” He shared pictures taken this morning from the scene of the attack and wrote;
“Muslims attacked our churches during cross over this morning, many are injured, church auditoriums, and cars were destroyed, while many innocent girls were r@ped. The churches include : St Joseph Catholic Cathedral, Methodist Cathedral, CAC, and UMCA Hausa Churches.”
