Multimillionaire Food Boss Dies Alongside His Sons, Fiancee And Her Own Daughter In New Year Tragedy

A multimillionaire food boss and his family were among five Brits killed in a plane crash in Sydney.

Richard Cousins, CEO of the world’s largest catering company Compass, died alongside his sons Edward, 23, and William, 25, in the New Year’s Eve tragedy.His fiancee Emma Bowden, 48, her 11-year-old daughter Heather, and the 44-year-old Australian pilot Gareth Morgan also perished when the aircraft plunged into the Hawkesbury River shortly after 3pm.

All were known to each other, it is understood, and had enjoyed a lunch at the famous Cottage Point Inn, a picturesque venue on the coast of New South Wales.

The plane was headed on a pleasure flight back to Rose Bay when it plunged into the water shortly after take-off.

The cause of the New Year’s Eve crash is currently unclear.

