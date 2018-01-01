F*ck International Collaborations, Drake No Be God”- Davido – VIDEO

244OgeKweFoli153

Sony Music/RCA Records act and Nigerian Afro-Pop superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido is man of the moment right now, for squashing up the beef between him and his close rival Wizkid to the Epic re-union of MoHit’s Records All-Star crew back at his 30 Billion Concert last week.

The ” Fia ” singer caught up with Goldmyne TV for an exclusive where he had something to say about foreign collaboration, as he is only concerned with what he does in the country.

However when asked if he would work with Drake when approached, he said ‘yes, but Drake no be God na’. Here’s the video of the interview;

