Davido Dines With Kings,shares Photo With Femi Otedola,dj Cuppy And Dangote

Nigerian Music Legend, Davido is on a fast lane, celebrating the spirit of a New year,the Fia Crooner shared photos of himself with Billionaire Oil Mogul,Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy and Richest Man in Nigeria, Dangote at the New Year Eve Event with DJ Cuppy.

Imagine paying 500k just to watch some celebrities sing on stage and then you cross over to 2018, haba operation use your head activated oo ..

