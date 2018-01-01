Recent Posts
- This Couple’s Tweet On African Diversity Has Gone Viral- Other Biracial Couples Are Commenting
- F*ck International Collaborations, Drake No Be God”- Davido – VIDEO
- Actress Mercy Johnson Goes On Lowcut As She Celebrate New Year In Grandstyle With Family
- P. Diddy And Joe Budden Dance To Afrobeat Legend, Fela’s Music -VIDEO
- N193m Rolls-Royce Phantom Abandoned In Lagos; Rots Away -Photo
- Muslims Attacked My Church During Crossover Night And R@ped Girls”- Pastor
Davido Dines With Kings,shares Photo With Femi Otedola,dj Cuppy And Dangote
Nigerian Music Legend, Davido is on a fast lane, celebrating the spirit of a New year,the Fia Crooner shared photos of himself with Billionaire Oil Mogul,Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy and Richest Man in Nigeria, Dangote at the New Year Eve Event with DJ Cuppy.
Imagine paying 500k just to watch some celebrities sing on stage and then you cross over to 2018, haba operation use your head activated oo ..
(Visited 6 times, 3 visits today)
Leave a Reply