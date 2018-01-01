Bakery Owners Who Refused To Bake Wedding Cake For Lesbian Couple Fined $135K

244OgeKweFoli153

A Christian couple who refused to bake gay wedding cake for a same $ex couple in Oregon back in 2013 have been fined.

Aaron and Melissa Klein, the owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa bakery in Gresham Oregon were sued by a Lesbian couple, Laurel Bowman and Rachel after they refused to bake a wedding cake for them three years ago because it contradicts their Christian faith .The couple found guilty in Oregon on Thursday have filed an appeal on the judgement given in favour of the Lesbian couple.

A Go Fund Me Donation page opened to help the couple was shut down by the administrators of the website.

As at the time of this report, Samaritan Purse, a Christian NGO has come forward to help the couple raise money to settle their legal debt.

Many Christian Activists believe The Klein’s are being unjustly persecuted for refusing to do things that contradicts their faith.

What happens to freedom of religion clause in the US constitution?

Isn’t this a violation of their religious right?.

