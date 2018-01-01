Ahmed, Wizkid’s New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends -Photos

January 01, 2018   244OgeKweFoli153   No comments

Ahmed, Wizkid’s New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends -Photos below

Officially a Starboy…..

informations gotten from his elder brother on Facebook…..watch out for him…

(Visited 6 times, 3 visits today)
Posted in: Entertainment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *