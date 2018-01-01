Recent Posts
- This Couple’s Tweet On African Diversity Has Gone Viral- Other Biracial Couples Are Commenting
- F*ck International Collaborations, Drake No Be God”- Davido – VIDEO
- Actress Mercy Johnson Goes On Lowcut As She Celebrate New Year In Grandstyle With Family
- P. Diddy And Joe Budden Dance To Afrobeat Legend, Fela’s Music -VIDEO
- N193m Rolls-Royce Phantom Abandoned In Lagos; Rots Away -Photo
- Muslims Attacked My Church During Crossover Night And R@ped Girls”- Pastor
Actress Mercy Johnson Goes On Lowcut As She Celebrate New Year In Grandstyle With Family
Few days ago was Purity’s birthday, so they joined everything together to celebrate the new year, Actress Mercy Johnson, the mother of 3 shared the photos on her page, and they looked beautiful, Meanwhile who noticed the couple are looking bulky, Must be enjoying alot, see another below!
(Visited 5 times, 2 visits today)
Leave a Reply