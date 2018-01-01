50 Year Old Australian Woman Who Met Nigerian Man, 32, Online Seeks Advice

244OgeKweFoli153

I have been chatting with a Nigerian man since August 2017

I have met his family online and have also spoken to his fathers asking him if his son is married he Assured me he is not and said I have daughters and would not

Like for someone to lie to his daughters .

My man was in Sri Lanka playing football and I travelled there to meet

Him for the first time which turned out to be amazing.

He is the most caring beautiful sole and he has since flown back to Nigeria

To be with his family for Christmas.

He has invited me to his brothers wedding this August

And am thinking to fly over but am scared .

We are both starting to talk about marriage and me possibly

Living in Nigeria .

Because of all the negative comments I read on forums

I still have my guard up the only thing that worries me is I’m 50 and he is 32 any advice would be greatly appreciated.

Elizabeth writes from Melbourne, Victoria Australia.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)