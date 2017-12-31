Woman Who Rode Motorbike N3ked In Town, Had S3x On The Street & Punched Blind Man Is Jailed

244OgeKweFoli153

A woman who rode n@ked on a motorbike through a town centre, had $ex with a man in the High Street and punched a blind man in the chest, has been jailed.

Natasha Claus was described as a ‘mess’ by a judge who also banned her from an entire town when she comes out of prison.Police had earlier appealed for anyone who saw the blonde on the streets to ring them immediately.

The 36-year-old then arrived in Crown Court four hours late and appeared before Judge Peter Ross who jailed her immediately.

He also imposed a criminal behaviour order, which means she has been barred from the entire town of Woking, Surrey.

Claus admitted charges including outraging public decency after being caught by a High Street shopper in the middle of a $exual act with a man which Judge Ross said was “no doubt for money.”

The judge also made reference to a further indecent incident, saying: “I had the impression there was some reference to her riding around on a motorbike with no clothes on, but that has nothing to do with the charges today.”

He sent repeat offender Claus to jail for 13 months for a string of offences including breaching a previous suspended jail term.

