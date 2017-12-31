Lindsay Lohan Bitten By A Snake While Vacationing In Thailand

244OgeKweFoli153

Lindsay Lohan was bitten by a snake during a hike in Phuket, Thailand, she revealed on her Instagram story. The “Mean Girls” star shared a video of her beautiful surroundings before zooming in on the red bite on her ankle.

“I love this, it’s so beautiful, amazing place…aside from my snake bite,” she said.“Hi! I’m still in Phuket in Thailand, it’s beautiful here and yeah I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day,” she continued. “The positive side of it is, I’m OK. Happy New Year and God bless. Ciao.”

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)