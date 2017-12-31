Recent Posts
How Actress Tonto Dikeh Spend N5million On Her New Cosmetic Surgery – Read Details
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she spent a whooping sum of Five Million Naira on her b utt surgery.
The actress who recently made it public that she had some cosmetic surgeries done on her body due to insecurities revealed this a while ago in her Instagram story.Tonto Dikeh who was having fun with her son Andre had said it for the benefits of the camera and all who cared to listen that she was risking her five million Naira b utt on the plastic ride.
