Dog Statue Resembling Trump Unveiled In China – Photo

244OgeKweFoli153

In honor of the Lunar New Year a shopping mall in northern China has planted an enormous statue of a dog that resembles President Donald Trump.

The statue, which is displayed at Fashion Walk Mall in Taiyuan, has been installed to celebrate the coming Year of the Dog.The huge canine figure has Trump’s, 71, signature golden hairstyle, prominent eyebrows and classic gesture.

The figure has one finger extended in the air in the President’s classic pose and the dog is even wearing a red scarf, representative of Trump‘s power ties.

Although the statue represents the coming year of the dog in the Chinese zodiac, ironically Trump’s Chinese astrological sign is also the year of dog, as he was born in 1946.

However, in Chinese culture, the year of your own animal isn’t expected to be your best year. They regard it as bad luck if the zodiac animal of the current year is the same as the year you were born in. But why are people so hard on Trump.

(Visited 10 times, 16 visits today)