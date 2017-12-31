Recent Posts
Beyonce Shares Behind The Scenes Snaps Of Husband’s ‘Family Feud’ Music Video
She’s featured in her husband Jay Z‘s music video for Family Feud. And now, Beyonce has shared behind the scenes pictures from the recently released music video.
The 36-year-old posted a series of images from the set of herself as well as with Jay Z. The mother of three flaunted her cleavage in a navy gown, complete with a chunky belt.Their daughter Blue Ivy also makes an appearance on Beyonce’s Instagram; the five-year-old posed with dad Jay Z.
Jay Z, 48, used his words to confess his undying devotion to his family during his star-studded music video for his latest song Family Feud.
The music video was released on his streaming service Tidal on Friday afternoon.
The nearly eight-minute video directed by Ava DuVernay spans between 400 years.
It features appearances by Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Mindy Kaling, Michael B. Jordan and Thandie Newton, to name a few.
