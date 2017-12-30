US-Based Liberian Lady, Florence Flomo Claims Actor John Dumelo Is The Father Of Her Son (SEE PICS)

December 30, 2017

A US-based Liberian lady, Florence Flomo is claiming Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo is the father of her son.

According to her, she has kept it private because it’s personal and he has not taken responsibility yet.

See her posts below…

