Recent Posts
- NEPZA licenses three FZs, nets $2.8b
- Nigeria Can Earn N540b from Sesame Seed
- Nigeria Government Reduces Exposure in Domestic Borrowing – DMO
- Lagos Churches And Mosques To Start Paying Taxes In 2018
- 67 Years Old American Man Finally Busted For Posing As A Nigerian Prince To Defraud People – Photo
- US-Based Liberian Lady, Florence Flomo Claims Actor John Dumelo Is The Father Of Her Son (SEE PICS)
US-Based Liberian Lady, Florence Flomo Claims Actor John Dumelo Is The Father Of Her Son (SEE PICS)
A US-based Liberian lady, Florence Flomo is claiming Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo is the father of her son.
According to her, she has kept it private because it’s personal and he has not taken responsibility yet.
See her posts below…
(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)
Leave a Reply