See Full List Of Forbes Top 10 Grossing Actors Of 2017

244OgeKweFoli153

Vin Diesel has been named the top-grossing actor of 2017 by Forbes. His global ticketing receipts were listed at $1.6 billion, largely in part to being the face of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

Its eighth installment, “Fate of the Furious,” released in April 2017 and topped $1.2 billion at the international box office. The film also boosted Dwayne Johnson to the No. 2 spot, with a gross of $1.5 billion. This year, Johnson also starred in “Baywatch” and the recently released “Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle.”“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot came in at No. 3 with $1.4 billion gross, while Emma Watson followed close behind at $1.3 billion.

Forbes calculates the top-grossing actors by adding up 2017 global ticket sales of major films as of Dec. 26, 2017. Animated movies where only actors’ voices were used were not included in the totals.

Here’s the full list of 2017’s top 10 grossing actors:

1. Vin Diesel ($1.6 billion)

2. Dwayne Johnson ($1.5 billion)

3. Gal Gadot ($1.4 billion)

4. Emma Watson ($1.3 billion)

5. Johnny Depp ($1.1 billion)

6. Daisy Ridley ($1.08 billion)

7. Tom Holland ($888 million)

8. Chris Pratt ($864 million)

9. Chris Hemsworth ($845 million)

10. John Boyega ($815 million)

(Visited 13 times, 1 visits today)