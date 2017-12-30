Prophet Ayodele Reveals What God Told Him About Nigeria, Buhari, Tinubu, 2019 – Must Read

244OgeKweFoli153

Founder and leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed what God told him concerning a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria as a country.

He said Tinubu will become insignificant in the ruling party and will not continue in politics after 2019 general election because someone else will take his position.The prophet had earlier said former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar should consult God before finally making his decision to contest for presidency.

He said if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP fields the right candidate, they will unseat Buhari but if that they don’t get one, Buhari will remain in power.

Speaking in an interview with Sun, the prophet predicted that Nigeria’s oil will dry in the next 15 years.

“Tinubu, after 2019 will not continue in politics. He may not be able to go around again.

“He might not continue not because of health, but another leader may take over the leadership of the party.

“Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb, so the state of the Nation is very bad; we are still in a recession but they tell us that we are no more in recession.

“The ship of the country is shaking, the ship is in the storm, there is a storm surrounding Nigeria and only God will help us.

“I know at the appropriate time, something mysterious will happen, and that is the reason why anybody cannot put Nigeria together again. If we go to the original system of government, it is fine.

“But not all the agitators will do all of these things but God has a time for everything, in his own appropriate time, it will happen. Nigeria will not break up now but what will lead us to the breaking point is already in the pipeline.

“There is nothing to do to checkmate the breaking up because the breaking up is not now.

“So, if anybody is talking about breaking up, he is just making noise.”

