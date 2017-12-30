President Buhari Signs Bill To Make Doctors Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report

244OgeKweFoli153

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed six bills including the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 and the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Amendment Act, 2017 into laws.

Sen. Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja on Friday.According to him, the Gunshot Act specifically stipulates that a person with gunshot shall be received for immediate and adequate treatment by any hospital in Nigeria with or without initial monetary deposit.

He explained that “furthermore, a person with gunshot wound shall not be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment or torture by any person or authority, including the police and other security agencies.”

