Recent Posts
- NEPZA licenses three FZs, nets $2.8b
- Nigeria Can Earn N540b from Sesame Seed
- Nigeria Government Reduces Exposure in Domestic Borrowing – DMO
- Lagos Churches And Mosques To Start Paying Taxes In 2018
- 67 Years Old American Man Finally Busted For Posing As A Nigerian Prince To Defraud People – Photo
- US-Based Liberian Lady, Florence Flomo Claims Actor John Dumelo Is The Father Of Her Son (SEE PICS)
President Buhari Signs Bill To Make Doctors Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed six bills including the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 and the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Amendment Act, 2017 into laws.
Sen. Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja on Friday.According to him, the Gunshot Act specifically stipulates that a person with gunshot shall be received for immediate and adequate treatment by any hospital in Nigeria with or without initial monetary deposit.
He explained that “furthermore, a person with gunshot wound shall not be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment or torture by any person or authority, including the police and other security agencies.”
(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)
Leave a Reply