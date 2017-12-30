Police Screen Hospital Visitors As Buhari Checks On Son Again

244OgeKweFoli153

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday was back at the Cedar Crest Hospital, Gudu District, Abuja, where his son, Yusuf, who was injured in a motorbike accident, was hospitalised.

But the security situation around the hospital remained tense, as policemen screened those gaining entry into the medical facility.The President, who got there around 6pm, had on Thursday alongside his wife and Yusuf’s mother, Aisha, visited the hospital.

A guard near the hospital told a Punch correspondent that the First Lady was believed to have slept overnight till Friday.

At about 5.30pm when a Punch correspondent got to the hospital, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, also arrived to check on Yusuf.

The Kaduna State Governor spent about 20 minutes at the hospital.

“The dignitaries have not stopped coming. We see luxury cars every 10 minutes, we see police escorts; I can’t mention everyone who has visited today.

“But the wife of the President slept in the hospital. She is still with the injured son,” the guard who pleaded anonymity, said.

It was learnt that Yusuf’s friend, Bashir Gwandu, was also at the Intensive Care Unit of the Cedar Crest Hospital, Abuja.

The President’s son had collided with Gwandu during a motorbike race on Tuesday night in Abuja.

(Visited 11 times, 2 visits today)