Nigeria Can Earn N540b from Sesame Seed

244OgeKweFoli153

Sesame seed production has the potential to generate about N180 billion in four months if fully tapped, National President, National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria (NSSAN), Alhaji Sherif Balogun, has said.

Balogun, said sesame seed production could also provide employment to 900,000 youths annually, sayng that “what is needed is between N60,000 and N70,000 to cultivate a hectare of sesame seed, with a guarantee of N200,000 returns on investment.”

He said the country has about 84 million hectares of arable land that could be used to produce the seed with promise of high returns on investment. “If 30 states of the federation provide 30,000 hectares of land each, it would engage 900,000 youths, 30,000 per states with each cultivating a hectare of sesame seed at N70,000.“Each of these youths is assured of making N200,000 within four months and when you add up, it will give you N180 billion. This is just one cropping season, the amount will double if cultivated twice a year.”

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)