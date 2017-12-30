NEPZA licenses three FZs, nets $2.8b

244OgeKweFoli153

Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), has licenced three new Free Trade Zones (FTZs), the Managing Director, Emmanuel Jime, has said.

In a statement, NEPZA’s Head Corperate Communication, Simon Imobo-Tswam , said the MD made this known in his Christmas Message.

He listed the new FTZs to include, Nasco Town FTZ; Quit Aviation Services FTZ and Tomaro FTZ.

He besides the over $2.751billion coming in as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, the new FTZs are targeting direct jobs in excess of 50, 000.

He said, “Under my stewardship, we have been able to licence three new industrial parks, including Nasco Town Free Zone, which is valued $2,086billion. It is estimated at completion to be able to provide 15,000 direct jobs.“The second is Quit Aviation Services Free Zone, valued at $215million, and is estimated to provide jobs in their thousands. And there is: Tomaro Industrial Park, in Lagos, valued at $450million. It would also provide jobs running into the thousands.”

He listed some of the challenges to include low staff morale, inter-agency rivalry, delayed promotions and poor investor-confidence, saying, “I have been able to make impact with support from the cooperative management team.”

Jime used the occasion to refute reports that the Authority padded its 2018 budget estimates.

His words: “I wish to state clearly, categorically and emphatically that any story about a padded budget, or a bloated personnel cost by the Authority is false and misleading. NEPZA has neither padded her budget proposal, nor bloated its personnel cost!

“Although the stories mentioned figures here and there, both failed to state clearly that the figures were queries from the Distinguished Senators to which the NEPZA leadership gave clear, detailed and satisfactory explanations.

“It is true that the Personnel Cost in NEPZA’s 2017 budget is N638million and the proposed budget for 2018 is N710million, but it is grossly incorrect to insinuate, or suggest that the ‘budget was over bloated’ or to state that ‘there is a N205million surplus discovered’ in the 2018 budget estimates of NEPZA.

