Manager Catches Customer With Charms Inside Restaurant, Calls Police – Photo

The Manager in charge of Spice 77 Restaurant and Bar along Addo/Ajah Road, Ajah, Lagos Ichukwu Clement has apprehended a customer, Ujah Jacob, 26 inside his restaurant with a box containing different types of charms which he allegedly intended to harm the Manager for progressing more than him.

Following the ugly development, Clement sent a distress calls to the Police at Langbasa Division and the Police stormed the scene to arrest the suspect and took him with the box containing the charms to the station.During interrogation, according to the police, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime that he intentionally travelled to his village in Benue State to prepare the charms to harm the complainant and prevent him from operating the restaurant because he was progressing more than him.

After investigation by Inspector Adisa Bello and his team, the suspect, a resident of Ajah, Lagos was arraigned before a Tinubu Magistrate Court, Lagos on a one count charge of felony to, wit, unlawful possession of charms in a wooden box with intent to harm Ichukwu Clement, the complainant to prevent him from doing his restaurant business.

Police Prosecutor, Phillip Osijale informed the Court in charge No C/23/2017 that the accused committed the offense on 15 November, 2017 at SPICE 77 Restaurant and Bar along Addo Road,Ajah, Lagos.

Osijale told the Court that the accused confessed to the police that he deliberately prepared the charms found with him at the restaurant to harm the complainant from doing his restaurant business because he was progressing more than him.

Osijale said that the offence the accused committed is punishable under section 130(c) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State,2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open court and Magistrate,Mr L.O Kazeem granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kazeem adjourned the case till 31 January, 2018 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept in Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till he fulfilled the bail conditions.

