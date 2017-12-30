Cardi B Twerks, Debuts Blue Locks In New Concert – Photo

244OgeKweFoli153

Rising American rap star Cardi B debuted her new blue weave while clad in a she.er revealing leotard for her Swisher Sweets-sponsored concert in New Orleans last night.

The 25-year-old hip-hop stunner twerked up a storm while flanked by two female dancers onstage Louisiana’s Joy Theater.She flaunted the large peacock tattoo on her thigh in a n.ude embellished onesie featuring an ornate choker selected by stylist Kollin Carter.

Cardi B put on quite a sideshow in the see-through creation, which also gave audience members an eyeful of her suspiciously-round derrière. She however opted not to wear her 8-carat, pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. More photos…

(Visited 22 times, 6 visits today)