“You Must Blow By Force” Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act – Video
Starboy Wizkid who is still Happy about his Just finished Concert That put smile on a lot of people face, Took his time to appreciate all his team member and Most Especially
focused on his new signed Act Ahmed, Telling him that He must Blow By Force.
Watch Video Below.
