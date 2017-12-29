Recent Posts
Victor Anichebe’s Uncompleted Mansion In Anambra, His Hometown (Photos)
Nigerian striker, Victor Anichebe is at his hometown spending the Yuletide holiday with his family, where he used the opportunity to check on the ongoing work of his mansion, which is in part as a honor to his father.
He took to his social space to share some shots of the incomplete data edifice. See below..
