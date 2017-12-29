OAPS Toolz And Gbemi Has This To Say About Davido’s #30BillionConcert

244OgeKweFoli153

The Davido’s #30BillionConcert held yesterday in Eko Convention Centre and it continues to generate reactions and reviews from guests who were present there.

Media personalities Toolz and Gbemi who were also in attendance have taken Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.According to Toolz, the concert is not well put together as there are many people on stage and it’s difficult to tell which one is Davido.

Mehn I’m a massive fan of DavidO’s but this concert is not well put together. Chaos…

Like 20 ppl on stage…I’m too short to tell which one is David pic.twitter.com/0w6W2GlIkK

Gbemi on the other hand is not pleased because Davido’s concert is not straight to the point. The main act didn’t show up on time. She applauds concerts like Falz, Adekunle, and Wizkid.

Now comedy . Sigh . Bring Davido out abeg

The era of long concerts where the main act doesn’t come out till 2am is fast coming to an end . Leave the long shows to Rhythm unplugged . More organized straight to the point concerts have won people’s hearts – e.g Falz, Adekunle , Wiz etc

